Recalls are happening regularly in Massachusetts and throughout the rest of the country. There are so many recalls that it's difficult to keep up on which products you should and shouldn't be using and if any of the products in question are in your home.

Get our free mobile app

Various Scents of Powestick Deodorant Have Been Recalled; Massachusetts Affected

Another recall has been issued for three types of deodorant by Power Stick:

Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant - Powder Fresh (UPC Code 815195019313 NDC# 42913-038-00 – Lots #032026B011, 032226B031, 051626C241, 061526C882, 071226D371, 071226D381, 082526E341, 082826E402)

Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant - Spring Fresh (UPC Code 815195018194 NDC# 42913-039-00 – Lots #031726A991, 041226B561, 062026C901, 062026C911, 071026D351, 071026D361, 071326D391, 111626G231)

FreshPower Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant. (UPC Code 815195018224 NDC# 42913-040-00 – Lots #101225D781, 032926B281, 032826B221, 041126B531, 062226D011, 070626D301, 070626D333, 111026G051, 111326G091, 111626G221)

More than 20,000 cases of each product were recalled, and they were distributed nationwide at retailers including Walmart and Dollar Tree etc.

READ MORE: Urgent Scam Warning for Massachusetts Amazon Prime Customers

What is the Reason for the Deodorant Recall?

The reason for the recall is that the products didn't meet CGMP regulations. However, the exact reason for the recall hasn't been disclosed. As mentioned earlier, the products were distributed nationwide, so no matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in the Bay State, if you have any of the products in your possession, there's a good chance they could be part of the recall. It's a good idea to stop using the products, throw them away, or return them to the original place of purchase for a full refund. No injuries have been reported at this point.

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker