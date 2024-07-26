Nationwide Listeria Recall Involves Veggies From Walmart & Aldi

Another serious, potentially deadly, recall alert from our friends at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to pass along to Massachusetts residents involving vegetables possibly contaminated with Listeria.

These vegetables have been sold nationally at various retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Shop N Save, and Save-A-Lot, just to name a few. The recall has been in effect since July 12th but has recently been expanded to include additional produce.

In case you're not familiar with the possible health risks of Listeria contamination, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in small children. It can also pose health risks to the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Even healthy people can experience short-term effects such as severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and more. Sadly, Listeria contamination can also cause miscarriages among pregnant women.

According to the FDA, Wiers Farm Inc. of Willard, OH, is expanding its July 12, 2024, voluntary recall to include additional produce that may be contaminated by the potentially deadly bacteria known as Listeria monocytogenes.

Somewhat good news for Massachusetts residents, though. Out of the 15 or so states affected by the recall, the Commonwealth is NOT one of them. However, for the many people (and trust me, I know of several) who like to grocery shop in neighboring states, especially Connecticut and New York, I warn you to be extra vigilant.

According to the FDA media alert, select Walmart stores in both Connecticut and New York sold the recalled products. Also, select Aldi stores in New York are affected as well.

The FDA says these are the products to be wary of:

RETAIL PACKAGED ITEMS

(Sold at select Walmart stores in CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, and WV)

Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag

Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2 count tray

(Sold at Aldi stores in KY, NY, OH, PA, and WV):

Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag

Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8 oz bag

BULK RETAIL ITEMS SOLD INDIVIDUALLY OR BY THE POUND

Anaheim peppers

Cilantro – sold in bunches

Cubanelle peppers

Cucumber – whole

Green beans

Green Bell Pepper

Habanero peppers

Hungarian Wax peppers

Jalapeno peppers

Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)

Mustard Greens – sold in bunches

Pickling Cucumber

Plain Parsley – sold in bunches

Poblano peppers

Serrano peppers

Tomatillos

As with any recalled products, the company urges customers not to eat and to discard any potentially affected produce. For more on this developing story, visit the FDA's website here.

