Neal Applauds More than $841 Million in Federal Funds

Springfield, MA –Chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means, Richard E. Neal, applauded the allocation of $30 billion in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that was distributed to health care providers under the CARES Act Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund this past Friday. It is the first tranche of the $100 billion that was included in the CARES Act to support hospitals and health care providers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hospitals and other health care providers in Massachusetts are experiencing tremendous strain as they respond to the COVID-19 crisis and care for an influx of extremely sick patients,” said Congressman Neal. “This infusion of federal funds will help providers stay afloat during the unprecedented coronavirus emergency and get the resources they need to keep frontline health care workers safe. I’m proud to have been an author of the CARES Act, and I will continue to support our state’s health care providers as Congress crafts additional COVID-19 response legislation.”

Across Massachusetts, $841,425,120 was dispersed to 8746 providers.

Among those recipients in the First District are:

Berkshire Health Systems - $15,000,000

Baystate Health – $32,100,000

Harrington Hospital – $2,400,000

Mercy Medical Center – $5,700,000

Holyoke Medical Center – $2,900,000

A state-by-state breakdown of the delivery of the initial $30 billion of CARES Act Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund is available by going here.

