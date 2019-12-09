Nearly $7000 Raised During the Watson Fund Radiothon on WSBS

What a spectacular morning we had today as members of Great Barrington Rotary and representatives of the John S. Watson Christmas Fund joined forces with WSBS to raise money for food and clothing certificates to be distributed to lower income families in the Southern Berkshires. The Watson Fund Radiothon lasted from 7am - 10am and in three hours we raised $6,600 for the Watson Fund, almost a quarter of what the fund needs to raise by the end of December (the fund's goal is $30,000).

We were joined by Dorothy Heath, Ed McCormick, Kate McCormick, Julie Hannum, Bobbie Hallig and State Rep. Smitty Pignatelli. We learned more about the Watson Fund, shared stories, testimonials and more. The Watson Fund and WSBS Radio thanks everyone who made a contribution. You are truly going to make a difference for families in the Southern Berkshires this holiday season. It's still not too late to make a donation to the Watson Fund.

Donations to the fund can be made through any Berkshire Bank office. Checks should be made payable to the Watson Fund. Those wishing to make their donations "in memory of" or "in lieu of holiday cards" can include their requests with their check and those wishes will be published in local papers and on the WSBS website. You can learn more about the Watson Fund by going here.

Article Image (from left to right): Dorothy Heath, Kate McCormick, Smitty Pignatelli, Bobbie Hallig, Ed McCormick, Julie Hannum