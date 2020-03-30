Neighboring New York Has Concerns About People Migrating From NYC

(The following information courtesy of WRGB-TV, CBS 6)

New York's metropolitan area has been deemed as the epicenter in this pandemic as officials are strongly asking residents of the Big Apple to stay put and not migrate upstate as Governor Andrew Cuomo has been emphatic about this procedure. In a recent press conference, he reiterated hospitals throughout the upstate and downstate areas are needed to dispatch patients who have been diagnosed positive with COVID-19 (The Corona Virus)

Neighboring Rensselear county has implemented a mandatory self-quarantine for a total of 14 days to those entering from the New York City area and landlords are restricted to lease any dwellings unless the state's health department issues a final approval in this matter. Other state officials in neighboring Albany say this decision by county executive Steve McLaughlin has been challenged and does not merit any means of being enforceable in any way, shape or form.

