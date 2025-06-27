Massachusetts Man’s Netflix Account Hacked, Here’s What to do if it Happens to You

Massachusetts folks who have a Netflix account may want to pay extra attention to their accounts and the email addresses linked to those accounts. I can speak from a personal incident.

The other night, I was going to watch some shows on Netflix when I discovered I was logged out and couldn't log back in. I had the correct email address and password, but the sign-in option was gone. I could only sign up, but I'm already a member; I didn't need to sign up for a new account. What was the deal?

After checking the email account that was linked to my account, I saw a series of emails that said there were new devices tied to my account. I guess you could say, technically, my email address was hacked. I called Netflix at 1-866-952-4456 and spoke to a representative who confirmed my email account was hacked and my Netflix account would have been hacked too, but the folks at Netflix went ahead and temporarily shut my account down so things wouldn't get worse.

After about a five-minute phone call of resetting passwords, assigning a new email address to my account, and deleting profiles that certainly weren't mine or any of my loved ones, I was instructed to log out and then log back in, and then tada, my account was back up and running.

There were some shows in my queue that I don't normally watch, and some of the languages for certain programs had been changed. Needless to say, someone or a few people were helping themselves to free Netflix at my expense, but it's all good now.

If you see something that doesn't look right with your Netflix account, or you can no longer log in to your Netflix account, call 1-866-952-4456, and they'll get the issue corrected and get you logged back in. They're great. It doesn't matter where you live, whether it's Boston, Worcester, the Berkshires, or anywhere, we're all susceptible to having our accounts hacked.

Helpful hint: Netflix may ask you if you want to recover your account or create a new one. I chose the recovery option so I didn't have to build my queue from scratch, and now I can continue to keep track of what I already watched. Thank you, Netflix.

