Netflix With Ads Launches Next Month

As promised a few months ago, Netflix is readying a new option for subscribers: A tier of its service that is ad-supported. You pay less per month, but you have to watch your movies and shows with commercial interruptions.

Today, Netflix announced that the plan — which is officially called “Baisic With Ads” — will become available to subscribers on November 3. At launch, it will cost $6.99 a month, which is less than half of a standard Netflix subscription with no ads. (That will cost you $15.49 a month.)

According to the company’s press release, those who subscribe to Basic With Ads will still get “a wide variety of great TV shows and movies; personalized viewing experience; available on a wide range of TV and mobile devices; change or cancel your plan at any time.” Here is what is different about the ad-supported plan:

Video quality up to 720p/HD (now for both our Basic with Ads and Basic plans); average of 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour; a limited number of movies and TV shows won't be available due to licensing restrictions, which we’re working on; no ability to download titles.

That last one might be a deal breaker for those who travel a lot and like to take their favorite content to go on a tablet or phone.

Netflix also said that ads will run “15 or 30 seconds in length, which will play before and during shows and films.” Some companies do a good job of integrating ads into their streams. Others... do not. We’ll have to see how well Netflix’s ads are interwoven into their content. Still, I would think this will be a popular option for a lot of people. Some people don’t care about ads, and they do care about all the money they are paying for streaming services. Switching to an ad-supported Netflix account would basically allow you to pay for a whole other streaming service every single month with the cash you save.

Old Movies That Are Surprising Hits on Netflix These movies didn’t make much of an impression in theaters, but they’re now huge favorites all over the world on Netflix.