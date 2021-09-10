New 9/11 Memorial Unveiled At Gillette Stadium
If you're one of the lucky New England Patriots fans who have tickets for this weekend's season home opener against the Miami Dolphins, make sure you take some time either before or after the game and check out the new memorial honoring those who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks that took place twenty years ago.
Thanks to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, there is now a new memorial garden outside Gillette Stadium honoring those we lost during the horrific tragedy. Kraft, along with his family, unveiled the memorial garden on Thursday.
WHDH/7 News Boston reports the Kraft family worked alongside the organization One Tree Planted to honor the victims of the attack. Six trees are placed throughout the memorial representing all six New England states and at the base of each tree sits tribute stones with names written on them of New Englanders who died during 9/11.
Along with the Krafts, players from the Patriots and the New England Revolution, Patriots cheerleaders, and staff of the Kraft family of businesses were on hand for the ceremony.
Also attending the event was former New England Patriot Joe Andruzzi whose three brothers responded to the attacks twenty years ago as New York City firefighters. Joe's father was also an NYC police officer.
At the unveiling, Robert Kraft gave a moving speech, part of which was this:
We remember those brave and wonderful people who have given their lives to preserve our way of life...but also the terrible moment that over 3,000 lost their lives on that day. Happy that we can commemorate it and make sure that we never forget.
Robert Kraft
"Make sure that we never forget." ABSOLUTELY.
As I mentioned before if you're lucky enough to be going to Gillette Stadium this weekend for the home opener, make sure you take a moment, walk around Patriot Place, and remember...to never forget.
For more on the story, check out WHDH's website here.