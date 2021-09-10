New 9/11 Memorial Unveiled At Gillette Stadium

If you're one of the lucky New England Patriots fans who have tickets for this weekend's season home opener against the Miami Dolphins, make sure you take some time either before or after the game and check out the new memorial honoring those who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks that took place twenty years ago.

Thanks to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, there is now a new memorial garden outside Gillette Stadium honoring those we lost during the horrific tragedy. Kraft, along with his family, unveiled the memorial garden on Thursday.

WHDH/7 News Boston reports the Kraft family worked alongside the organization One Tree Planted to honor the victims of the attack. Six trees are placed throughout the memorial representing all six New England states and at the base of each tree sits tribute stones with names written on them of New Englanders who died during 9/11.

Along with the Krafts, players from the Patriots and the New England Revolution, Patriots cheerleaders, and staff of the Kraft family of businesses were on hand for the ceremony.

Also attending the event was former New England Patriot Joe Andruzzi whose three brothers responded to the attacks twenty years ago as New York City firefighters. Joe's father was also an NYC police officer.

At the unveiling, Robert Kraft gave a moving speech, part of which was this:

We remember those brave and wonderful people who have given their lives to preserve our way of life...but also the terrible moment that over 3,000 lost their lives on that day. Happy that we can commemorate it and make sure that we never forget. Robert Kraft

"Make sure that we never forget." ABSOLUTELY.

As I mentioned before if you're lucky enough to be going to Gillette Stadium this weekend for the home opener, make sure you take a moment, walk around Patriot Place, and remember...to never forget.

For more on the story, check out WHDH's website here.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

LOOK: Just some of the photos that capture the historic year that was 2020