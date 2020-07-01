New billboard campaign: “With Love From” Massachusetts

Drivers in Massachusetts will be getting to see scenic views from around the Commonwealth as they hit the highways.

Seventeen billboards featuring 14 different tourism regions around the state, including the Berkshires, are being put up around Massachusetts as part of a new campaign called “With Love From.”

The effort is being put forth by the state Regional Tourism Council to let people know the tourism industry is starting to open up again and that in-state travel can be a safe, fun option even in a pandemic.

The campaign is designed to remind residents of Massachusetts that have been keeping to themselves these last few months of the beauty that is right here in our own state.

All the billboards can be viewed on the Spirit of Massachusetts website. Each photo includes a link to a regional tourist destination.