Christmas is rapidly approaching, and Massachusetts now has another shopping option.

BJ's Wholesale Club recently opened its 26th Massachusetts store this past Friday (12/12) in the new Springfield Crossing on Boston Road. For those looking to buy in bulk for the holidays, BJ's is a fine option.

I have been a BJ's member since the Pittsfield store opened roughly 15 years ago. Shopping at BJ's is always an adventure. I hate buying toilet paper and paper towels repeatedly, so BJ's is my go-to place to get those items, allowing me to go for extended periods without making another trip.

Regarding the opening of the new Springfield location, Briana Keene Bryant, Sr. Manager of External Communications at BJ’s Wholesale Club, told media partner WWLP the following:

Team members have been hard at work opening the club, and we’re just so thrilled to officially be right here in Springfield. It’s truly your one-stop shop for smart saving. We help our members save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day, and we’re all about delivering that unbeatable value, convenience, and assortment to our members each and every day.

In addition to the new Springfield location, BJ's has 25 other stores in the Bay State. Some of the towns and cities you can find BJ's Wholesale Club include Pittsfield, Greenfield, Chicopee, Marlborough, Waltham, Franklin, Danvers, and many more.

Are BJ's Clubs in Massachusetts Open on Christmas Day?

As you may suspect, BJ's clubs will be closed on December 25, but the clubs will have Christmas Eve hours. According to the company's website, all clubs will be open from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, and optical departments will be open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

