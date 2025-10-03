Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York are about to get some new shopping options as popular department store retailer Burlington is set to open new stores in all three states.

Burlington is Growing and is Set to Open Over 50 Stores

The Burlington company is growing at a rapid rate and plans to open 55 new stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico across October and November 2025. The U.S. Sun reports that Burlington Stores CEO Michael O’Sullivan told USA Today in a statement that the company is committed to its shoppers. He said the following:

We’re thrilled to continue growing Burlington’s presence nationwide and in Puerto Rico. Our new and refreshed fleet of stores provides customers with an improved shopping experience and amazing deals every day. Today’s Burlington is focused on delivering the value, styles, and brands our customers love in stores that are neat, clean and exciting to shop.

Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York will benefit from these store openings. Here's where and when Burlington will open in these states.

Massachusetts

11/01 - Revere (#1759)

151 VFW Parkway, Suite 50

Connecticut

10/17 -East Haven (#1699)

78 Frontage Rd

10/24 -North Haven (#1754)

380 Universal Dr N

New York

10/03 - Irondequoit (#1641)

2255 East Ridge Road

10/03 - Rego Park (#789)

61-35 Junction Blvd Suite A302

10/10 -Bay Shore (#1700)

1851 Sunrise Hwy

Burlington Doesn't Plan on Slowing Down Anytime Soon

While some retailers are struggling, Burlington is taking the bull by the horns. The company continues to expand with no end in sight. In that same U.S. Sun article, it was reported that Burlington opened 101 new stores and relocated 31 older, oversized locations in 2024.

Burlington is Hiring

In addition to the new store openings, Burlington is hiring. You can get more details by going here.

