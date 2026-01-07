Berkshire County is blessed with a variety of ice cream shops. Some are open seasonally, while others are open year-round. I haven't found an ice cream shop in the Berkshires that I don't like. Sure, some are better than others naturally, but for the places I've tried, I've been able to find something off the menu that I highly enjoy.

One of the top-shelf ice cream shops in Berkshire County is located in Great Barrington. SoCo Creamery, located at 5 Railroad Street, is a big hit in the Berkshires. Whenever I'm at a downtown event, people flock to the beloved ice cream shop. Local and tourists alike love SoCo Creamery. That's a big understatement.

Berkshire County Natives and Tourists Alike Love SoCo Creamery for the Taste. Why Else?

People love SoCo creamery so much because of the taste. Why else? The dairy is sourced from Vermont, and SoCo takes it from there, adding in its own local inclusions. It's a pretty safe bet that ice cream produced in New England is of high quality with great taste.

The Beloved Berkshire Ice Cream Shop Plans to Implement Some Exciting but Minimal Changes

It's been reported via local news outlets that SoCo Creamery has some new things happening at the Great Barrington shop. First of all, Matt Scott purchased the store last April, but it has remained quiet until recently. Scott, who has plenty of experience in the ice cream world, is excited to be running Great Barrington's popular ice cream shop. Scott was quoted in an article in The Berkshire Edge, saying that any changes made to SoCo Creamery would be "minimal." However, there are some fun new changes that Scott hopes to roll out. He stated the following in the article:

Being in a small community, there is always community ownership of the way a store is, and that’s certainly true of SoCo. The last thing I would want to do would be to make waves and disrupt what is already a successful and popular business. But there are some things that I would like to upgrade. For example, we have a lot of old equipment and old signage. Even our old packaging for ice cream pints needed to be upgraded, which is why I replaced them with bright-colored packaging.

You can check out the entire article by going here. Get ready for the same great taste with an upgraded and exciting experience.

