New Data Report Shows More Than 6,600 New COVID Cases

The latest data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reports that, among fully vaccinated Bay State residents, there have been 6,610 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths.

According to Mass.gov, in the last week, 6,610 new breakthrough cases(infections in people that have been vaccinated) have been reported with 158 more vaccinated people hospitalized.

Get our free mobile app

158 new hospitalizations bring that total to 2,443 which is up from the previous mark of 2,285. As of November 27, with the inclusion of the new data, there has been a total of 77,647 breakthrough cases. The total number of people with breakthrough infections who have died has risen to 586.

Keep in mind that both of those numbers represent just a tiny fraction of the total number of fully vaccinated people. Also, the data report does not show how many people with breakthrough cases have underlying conditions.

The numbers speak for themselves. Looking at the data, the equivalent of less than 1% of vaccinated people have been hospitalized. The percentage of people who have died is even smaller at 0.01%. You can take a look at the numbers for yourself here.

The high vaccination rate among people over 18 in Massachusetts has been the primary reason hospitalization numbers have been low despite a recent increase in the number of cases.

The numbers of late have been far lower than they were earlier this year. However, they are on the rise once again and with the emergence of the new COVID strain Omicron, the rising numbers will likely continue.

For more, check out the COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard at Mass.gov's website here.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

See Striking Photos of the Tourism Industry During COVID-19

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked