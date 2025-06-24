Watch: Calming, Cute New England Aquarium Live Streams Will Help You De-Stress

Screens rule our lives.

It's pretty much an indisputable fact.

From emails, spreadsheets, deadlines, video calls, and meetings, to politics, war, humblebrag posts, and overshares, the amount of information and content flowing into our lives daily definitely raises stress and anxiety levels.

Are our brains even capable of taking so much info in at once without anxiety creeping in, too?

There's a reason we're drawn to cute animal videos and streams. They make us laugh, smile, and relieve stress.

Enter the live penguin colony cam at the New England Aquarium.

If you're like me, watching these adorable, fun live streams for a while, especially if you fill your entire screen with them for a bit, will reduce your stress and anxiety.

I was smiling with so much cuteness and even laughed when they would shake, dive into the water, or start playing, and all of a sudden, I was feeling relaxed.

Watch our biologists feed the penguins! They are fed a variety of different fish, including capelin, herring, lake smelt, anchovies, and sardines twice a day.

The New England Aquarium also has a live giant ocean tank webcam. And if you schedule your destress time at 10 a.m. or 3 p.m., you can watch a feeding dive.

This four-story habitat features a coral reef and hundreds of Caribbean reef animals, including sea turtles, stingrays, eels, and fishes. At its deepest point, the Giant Ocean Tank goes down 23 feet. It is 40 feet wide and holds 200,000 gallons of salt water.

PS: Back the penguins for a moment so you can enjoy this happy and fun video that will also help you destress if you need to take a break.

Thank you, New England Aquarium. I'm so glad I stumbled upon this newfound de-stresser. Also, what fun to share with your kids, too. You can watch these online videos on the aquarium's Facebook page or the live webcams on the website.

