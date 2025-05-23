New England Boaters and Fishermen Live By These 13 Superstitions

So I was watching the delightful movie Fisherman's Friends.

First of all, it's super fun, cute, and based on a true story about a London music label executive who loves to party. He goes to a remote Cornish village with his buddies for a bachelor party weekend.

His boss plays a joke on him while they're out drinking that involves daring him to try and sign a group of shanty-singing local fishermen.

It turns into a legitimate goal for him while he starts falling in love with a local woman.

But I digress.

While watching this movie, one of the biggest superstitions fishermen have is that you should never wear green on a boat. Green signifies land and running aground.

So, of course, this got me thinking about what other superstitions are out there for fishermen and sailors when it comes to sailing the great blue sea for pleasure or work.

Living in New England, you know that boating and fishing recreationally, as well as a significant economic industry, are a way of life.

I even asked a couple of my friends who sail as well as some Maine lobstermen if folklore and superstitions still ring true today.

The answer from all of them was absolutely.

Superstitions are traditional beliefs that come out of stories, folklore, tropes, myths, or legends worldwide, so whether it's about upholding them for fun or because you're a dyed-in-the-wool believer, there are tons of them.

These 13 stand out as the most common out there.

13 Superstitions of Fisherman and Sailors Gallery Credit: Jolana Miller