Admit it. You have some chocolates hanging around your house. Who doesn't? I can't blame you if you do especially when you consider the fine chocolate shops we have throughout Berkshire County including locations in Pittsfield, Lenox, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, and Sheffield just to name a few. Yes, Berkshire County residents love chocolate.

A few types of chocolates I have in my house currently include Ghirardelli (great for baking) and York Peppermint Patties. These are definitely some great treats and they also offer a helping hand if I'm feeling a little stressed...lol.

With Mother's Day coming up, you may be considering chocolate as an option for her and chocolate is definitely a great option. There is something you should know about one particular chocolate brand.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Strauss Israel of Israel is voluntarily recalling the following Elite branded products: Elite Chocolate, Cakes, Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes, Chewing Gum, and Toffee Candies, including all product codes currently on the US market because these products may possibly be contaminated with Salmonella.

Luckily the products weren't distributed in Massachusetts but they have been distributed in nearby Connecticut and New York as well as New Jersey, California, and Florida. So if you have families and/or friends in those areas, you may want to let them know about the recall. You can get more details and view the entire list of recalled chocolate products by going here.

