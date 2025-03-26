New England’s Adam Sandler Bought the Most Low-key Home Ever

Hmmm. New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler, raised in Manchester, bought the last home you'd expect an A-List celebrity swimming in money to buy.

According to Dirt, it's quite extensive, as Adam has spent millions of dollars buying homes in prime areas of California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida.

His newest home is at 5415 Albright Street in the Los Angeles area enclave of Pacific Palisades. Katie Landrum with Compass Pacific Palisades listed the property, and it's the last home you'd expect a multi-millionaire celebrity to buy.

According to Architectural Digest, it's not the Sandler family's main residence, so it's unclear what they plan to do with it. And it's still off the market, so he's not flipping it anytime soon.

Clearly, it's not some palatial Hollywood home, as it only cost him $4.1 million to buy this 1,840-square-foot ranch-style house. Below, I've attached photos of the house.

According to Dirt, Adam and his wife Jackie have spent around $40 million on real estate in the Los Angeles area alone, so this is most likely a remodel or teardown investment rather than their new humble abode.

Their main residence in this Pacific Palisades neighborhood is a palatial estate once owned by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Meanwhile, what makes this latest real estate portfolio acquisition with stunning hardwood floors and an updated kitchen and bath so interesting is that the home includes plans for a 7,600-square-foot, two-story house with a basement already approved for redevelopment in this exclusive, high-priced area of Los Angeles.

Hmmmmmm.

If you'd like to have a tour of this charming traditional home, then here you go: