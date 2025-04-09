New England’s Favorite and Least Favorite Fast Food Chains by State

Whether you're a true, distinguished, and refined gourmet foodie or love to mix in hole-in-the-wall eateries, you have plenty to choose from. Maybe it's chain restaurants or bust for you?

Then there are fast food restaurants. They're part of the American dietary fabric and landscape, whether it's a random moment or something you eat weekly.

Have you ever met anyone who's never had a craving for fast food, from burgers to pizza to chicken to tacos? If nothing else, it's all about the convenience and the relatively quick and easy-to-order familiarity of them.

According to Cash Net USA, these are New England's most beloved fast food restaurants as well as the ones we're not fans of when it comes to burgers, chicken, Mexican food, and pizza.

Massachusetts

Bay Stater favorites include Five Guys, Chick-fil-A, Qdoba, and Chuck E. Cheese, with their least favorites being McDonald's, Wingstop, Chipotle, and Domino's.

Rhode Island

Five Guys, Chick-fil-A, and Domino's are Ocean State favorites in the fast food space, while they're not keen on McDonald's, Popeyes, or Little Caesars.

As for Mexican, Chipotle made their favorite and least favorite least.

New Hampshire

Granite Staters voted Domino's as their favorite and least favorite when it comes to pizza. That's fun.

Meanwhile, Five Guys, Chick-fil-A, and Chipotle round out the favorites, with Burger King, KFC, and Taco Bell at the bottom.

Maine

You gotta love Mainers who have a love-hate for Dominoes as well. Also, Chipotle. Both were voted both as their favorite and least favorite pizza and Mexican.

Meanwhile, Five Guys and Chick-fil-A are their go-to for burgers and chicken, while McDonald's and Popeyes are their least favorite in those two categories.

Vermont

While the Green Mountain state didn't even have a rank for fast-food chicken chains, they, too, have a love-hate for Domino's.

Meanwhile, favorites are Five Guys and Moe's Southwestern Grill, while they'll drive by Burger King and Taco Bell.

Connecticut

Nutmeggers are all about Five Guys, Chick-fil-A, Moe's Southwestern Grill, and Little Caesars.

They'll pass on Burger King, Popeyes, Chipotle, and Papa John's.

Click here to see how the rest of the country compares.

