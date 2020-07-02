New Fragrance Developed by NASA That Smells Like Outer Space

Have you ever wondered what outer space smells like?

Chances are, that thought hasn't crossed your mind before. It's just not something one typically thinks about. I say "typically" because SOMEONE apparently has, and they created a new fragrance for the world to smell.

There's a new fragrance called Eau De Space, and it is supposed to smell just like outer space. How do we know this? Well, it was originally developed by NASA to help train astronauts before launch into orbit. Yes, even the smell of outer space is an important thing for astronauts to be familiar with before lift-off. After decades of the smell being under wraps, the scent is finally being released to the public.

The fragrance was developed by Steve Pearce, and according to CNN, he was originally contracted by NASA to recreate the smell in 2008 after he worked on a scent exhibition where he recreated the smell of the inside of the Mir Space Station.

Pearce used notes from astronauts who described the smell of space to create this fragrance. By now, you are actually curious as to what outer space actually smells like. According to Eau de Space product manager Matt Richmond it's a mix of ** air quotes **

gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries, and rum.

That's probably not what you expected outer space to smell like at all. I mean there's no steak, raspberries, or rum in outer space...but that's how astronauts describe the smell. Who am I to argue with someone who has actually been to space?

There's now a Kickstarter campaign set up for Eau de Space, and you can get your hands on the Smell of Space for $29. It comes in a cologne or perfume bottle that you can spray on yourself. Even though the company's main goal with Eau de Space is to increase interest in STEM learning for K-12 students through "experiential education."

I would be hesitant to spray it on before a big date. Unless he/she is a total space nerd like myself, the scent might be a little too much to secure a second date.

Oh, and if you thought Eau de Space is cool, Richmond says that the company is also looking into a fragrance called Smell of the Moon...there's no telling what that might smell like!