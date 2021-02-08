New Head Golf Professional at Wyantenuck Country Club

The Wyantenuck Country Club recently announced in a press release that Mr. Marc Levesque has been selected as Head Golf Professional, succeeding the late Thomas P. (Tommy) Sullivan.

Mr. Levesque is a mentee of Mr. Sullivan and has served as the Assistant Golf Professional at Wyantenuck for the past few years, having been recruited to that post by Tom Sullivan.

Mr. Levesque is a Lenox, Massachusetts native with a degree in Communications from North Adams State. With over 35 years of experience in the golf industry, his career started when he joined Cranwell Golf Club in Lenox and has encompassed assignments that have given him an intimacy with golf clubs in Berkshire County including Stockbridge Country Club, Skyline Golf Club, in addition to Head Golf Professional assignments at Egremont and Columbia Country Clubs before joining Wyantenuck in 2018 as First Assistant Golf Professional.

A Pittsfield resident, Levesque has been a fixture in Berkshire County golf for many years, compiling a significant number of tournament victories. Marc Levesque joined the Northeast New York PGA of America Chapter in 2000 and has recently held positions of increasing responsibility in the chapter and is currently serving as Vice President, NENYPGA.

The 55 year old remains a competitive player in his region, as time permits, and has a full calendar of lesson clients at Wyantenuck Country Club. He and his wife of 27 years (Tammy) have three daughters.

Wyantenuck President Richard Kelly made the following statement:

Marc was recruited to us by Tommy Sullivan with an eye to being heir apparent as Sully approached retirement. The club is very pleased Marc is stepping in after some challenging circumstances. He has been an effective team member, and the club was fortunate to have him in-place, and he follows in his friend and mentor's footsteps

Marc Levesque begins his official duties at the start of the season in April.

