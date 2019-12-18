New Housatonic Improvement Committee
From the Town of Great Barrington
The Selectboard seeks five interested individuals to serve on the newly formed Housatonic Improvement Committee. All members must be registered to vote in Precinct B (Housatonic) and at least one member shall be either an elected or appointed official of the Town.
The goals of the Housatonic Improvement Committee are as follows:
-Promote the growth of culture and the arts in Housatonic
-Identify and encourage redevelopment opportunities in Housatonic
-Increase accessible and affordable housing
-Promote access to clean drinking water
-Promote increased development of renewable energy infrastructure and sustainable practices in Housatonic
-Identify and advocate for improved infrastructure.
Please send letters of interest to Town Manager Mark Pruhenski, 334 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230, or email hkuziemko@townofgb.org by Jan. 3, 2020.