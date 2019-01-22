New Illuminations presented by local artist Suzi Banks Baum

Suzi Banks Baum’s New Illuminations artist residency in Gyumri, Armenia, brings book arts and personal narrative writing to Armenian women artists. By reconnecting Armenian women with their heritage of binding and illuminating books, New Illuminations empowers women through art in a community far outside the international gaze. The project is providing art supplies to eager artists and is building a community of makers in a city hobbled by trauma and poverty.

In this short presentation and discussion Ms. Baum will share photographs, artwork, and stories, from her three residencies in Gyumri, Armenia, where she first traveled with John Stanmeyer in 2016. She has established a lasting link with the community there, and plans to return in 2019.

The presentation takes place on Sunday, Jan 27 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Elixir Cafe (next to the Triplex), 70 Railroad Street in Great Barrington. Admission is $35 which covers Armenian inspired refreshments and a small donation to the project. Reservations are required by calling 413-644-8999. Space is limited.

You can get more information about New Illuminations by going here

Photo Credit: Knar Babayan

