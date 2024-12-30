New Law Could Essentially End Smoking In Massachusetts

Here's something that ALL OF US are aware of, Massachusetts residents: Smoking is bad for your health. Yet, despite knowing this little fact, many people still reach for a cigarette and light up several times a day. Why is that?

Oh, yes. Smoking is an addiction. Tobacco contains the chemical nicotine and it's one of the hardest addictions to quit. Some say nicotine is just as addictive as alcohol, cocaine, and heroin. And then there are those who say it's even more addictive.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is going to try and do something that will eventually, years down the road perhaps, phase out all tobacco products. Seriously. According to WWLP/22 News Springfield, big changes could be on the way.

22 News reports that Senator Jason Lewis along with Representatives Tommy Vitolo and Kate Lipper-Garabedian plan to file legislation in January that would effectively block those that are not yet old enough to purchase tobacco products from ever doing so legally in Massachusetts.

The legislation is known as the "Nicotine-Free Generation" bill and it aims to prevent future generations from becoming addicted to these substances. At the same time, it still allows anyone who is already 21 or older at the time of the bill's passage to continue to legally purchase tobacco products.

The bill, if it went into effect, would replace the current age-based eligibility system with a birth cutoff date for which Bay State residents could still legally buy nicotine and tobacco products.

If the bill is brought into law, Massachusetts would be the first state in the country to enact this type of restriction on tobacco products. For the original article, please visit WWLP's website here.

