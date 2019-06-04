New Local Talk Show Makes a Splash This Friday

Pedro Pachano (left) and Ed Abrahams (right) in the WSBS air studio.

Beginning this Friday, June 7, join Great Barrington Select Board member Ed Abrahams and Planning Board Pedro Pachano every other Friday at 9:05 for the talk show, 'It's Not That Simple' on WSBS. This new talk show will cover town issues that one may think may be corrected by a common sense solution but isn't always the case for a variety of reasons. Everything from the increased school budget, cleaning up log homes, getting a train service from Great Barrington to Boston, Housatonic Waterworks and more will be covered.

You are invited to chime in with your opinion and/or questions by calling in at 413-528-0860. "It's Not That Simple" every other Friday morning at 9:05 beginning June 7 on WSBS!

Image: Pedro Pachano (left) with Ed Abrahams (left) in the WSBS air studio. 

Filed Under: 'It's Not That Simple, Ed Abrahams, Pedro Pachano, talk show, WSBS
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top