New Local Talk Show Makes a Splash This Friday

Beginning this Friday, June 7, join Great Barrington Select Board member Ed Abrahams and Planning Board Pedro Pachano every other Friday at 9:05 for the talk show, 'It's Not That Simple' on WSBS. This new talk show will cover town issues that one may think may be corrected by a common sense solution but isn't always the case for a variety of reasons. Everything from the increased school budget, cleaning up log homes, getting a train service from Great Barrington to Boston, Housatonic Waterworks and more will be covered.

You are invited to chime in with your opinion and/or questions by calling in at 413-528-0860. "It's Not That Simple" every other Friday morning at 9:05 beginning June 7 on WSBS!

Image: Pedro Pachano (left) with Ed Abrahams (left) in the WSBS air studio.