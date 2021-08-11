New Management Company Will Try To Give Berkshire Mall A New Life

It has been years since the Berkshire Mall had stores, Target is still open and Regal Cinemas is back open too but that's it for now.

Since then the mall has been an empty shell, one thing that it was used for was a few Berkshire police K-9 units conducted some training that was in December of 2020. At one point, back in March, the Lanesborough town's Planning Board was looking to rezone the area of the former Berkshire Mall facility to accommodate all possible uses outlined in a building reuse study.

So now after these years there is a new twist, but is it too late? Two years after buying the Berkshire Mall, an Ohio man reportedly is getting set to let an outside management company try to bring the all but dead property back to life.

On Christina Casteneda's Facebook page which is Berkshire Mall Re-Opening, It says:

My name is Christina and I’m working directly with the owners of the property to get the mall repaired and back in operation. We are hoping this page will serve as a bridge in communication with the community. Please like, share, follow, and tell your friends and family! We all know there’s a lot to be accomplished and we’re up for the challenge.

We’re looking forward to making the mall property useful to the community again.

An agreement with the mall’s owner is expected to assign operations and management control of the mall to Bedi & Associates LLC. I took a look at the company on Facebook to see who they are, there were no posts, just a line of what type of business they do which is, Administrative Liaison & Business Quandary Consultants, Business Brokerage, Establishment & Management.

So my question to you is do you think this will work? I am sure you have had your favorite stores there in the past, so what stores would you like to see take up residence at the Berkshire Mall?.

Get our free mobile app

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.