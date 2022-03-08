New Marlborough Police Want To Know Who Tagged Town Landmarks

Someone has been leaving their amateur artwork on town landmarks in New Marlborough, and it's most likely that no one finds it amusing besides them, whoever they happen to be.

The New Marlborough Police Department is looking for answers...

According to a post on the New Marlborough Police Department Facebook page, during the last few weeks, the department has seen graffiti vandalism popping up at the Town Park-Umpchene Falls, and at the historic Lower Carroll Mill. The mill, according to the post, dates back to the early 1800s.

A few of the tags are either initials or nicknames of some kind. A couple of them spell "LOC" and another few say "BB 22". Yet another says "FW". Others are just scribbles, and one is a very crude rendering of a woman's naked body.

Police are asking that if anyone recognizes any of the tags or has any information about who may have done them, please let them know so that they can (as they so eloquently put it) "...assist them in finding a more appropriate place for their art."

Have a good look at these tags...

Do you recognize any of them? If so... the New Marlborough Police would love to hear from you. See Below:

This one is not for children's eyes...

Tagging public property, landmarks, and town buildings in various communities is, of course, nothing new and has been a "thing" for a long time. Pittsfield residents will recall the graffiti vandalism that was done to the naturally cool "Balance Rock" many years ago. Of course, that became worse over the years until an effort was made to clean it up. What does it look like now? Not sure. Have you been there recently?

Here is what "Balance Rock" looked like back in 2009:

