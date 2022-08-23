MoviePass Relaunches Next Month With Tiered Pricing

The long saga of MoviePass, the streaming service for theaters, is beginning yet another chapter.

The company, which made a huge splash in the film world with its absurdly low price for a movie every single day in almost any movie theater, has already gone completely out of business once. (Apparently charging people $10 to potentially watch as many as 30 movies a month, is not exactly a winning formula for financial success.) In January 2020, the original MoviePass filed for bankruptcy, and a nation of bargain-minded moviegoers mourned.

But now the service is returning, after its original cofounder, Stacy Spikes, reacquired his creation from its prior parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics. Per Insider, the new MoviePass will relaunch on Labor Day.

The waitlist for this latest MoviePass opens at 9AM ET this Thursday. Anyone can sign up for five days on “a first come, first served basis.” Signing up doesn’t cost anything.

More details, via Insider:

Once the waitlist closes, the initial group of beta users will be notified on Labor Day (September 5) and will be offered three price tiers to choose from. Prices will vary depending on the user's home market, but general pricing will be $10, $20, or $30 a month. Each subscription option will give the user a number of credits to use each month to see movies. There won't be an unlimited option during the beta version.

That $10 a month MoviePass became a massive hit (at least with customers) because it was absurdly cheap and easy to use. We’ll have to see how these tiers shake out, and how hard or simple it is to use the “credits.” (At least during the beta version, there isn’t an option to watch a movie every single day, which means the company’s not offering their signature deal at any price, at least for the moment.) That description above makes the new system sound a little complicated. Do subscribers want to keep track of credits and do math to go to the theater? I guess we’ll find out next month.

If you’re interested in trying it out, their website is MoviePass.com.

