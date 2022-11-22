Everything New on Disney+ in December
Disney+ is closing out the year in style, with a new National Treasure television series, National Treasure: Edge of History. It follows a young woman named Jess who goes on the trail of an amazing treasure that has some kind of connection to her family. Featuring appearances from returning National Treasure actors (although not, as far as we know, Nicolas Cage), the show premieres on December 14.
The month will also see a new Encanto concert film, an Idina Menzel documentary, and a new Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie, Rodrick Rules. Plus, there’s also more episodes of the new Willow series and the new Santa Clauses series. If you want TV shows based on old movies, Disney+ is really hitting your sweet spot this month.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in December 2022:
Friday, December 2
New Library Titles
- Akashinga: The Brave Ones
- Heroes of the Mediterranean
- Patagonia Wings
- The Territory
Disney+ Originals
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules - Premiere
Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays - Premiere
Wednesday, December 7
New Library Titles
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
- Animal Fight Night (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)
- Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)
- Botswana (S1)
- Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)
- Raven’s Home (S5, 2 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)
Disney+ Originals
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season Finale
The Santa Clauses - Episode 5, “Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse”
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 8
Willow - Episode 3
Thursday, December 8
Disney+ Originals
Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones - Premiere
Friday, December 9
New Library Titles
- Area 51: The CIA’s Secret
- CMA Country Christmas
- Ocean’s Breath
- Shark vs. Tuna
- Retrograde
Disney+ Originals
Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? - Premiere
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again - Premiere
Wednesday, December 14
New Library Titles
- Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)
- Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)
- Drain the Oceans (S5)
- The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)
- The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
- Positive Energy (S1)
Disney+ Originals
National Treasure: Edge of History - 2-Episode Premiere
The Santa Clauses - Episode 6
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 9
Willow - Episode 4
Thursday, December 15
New Library Titles
- A Very Backstreet Holiday
Friday, December 16
New Library Titles
- Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
- Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz
- Mafia Confidential
- Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)
- Where Oceans Collide
Disney+ Originals
If These Walls Could Sing - Premiere
Le Pupille - Premiere
Wednesday, December 21
New Library Titles
- Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)
- Born in Africa (S1)
- Danger Decoded (S1)
- The Flagmakers
- Port Protection Alaska (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5)
Disney+ Originals
National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 3
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 10
Willow - Episode 5
Friday, December 23
New Library Titles
- From the Ashes
- Jaguar Beach Battle
- Little Giant
Wednesday, December 28
New Library Titles
- Generation X (S1)
- Savage Kingdom (S1, S2, S3, S4)
- Street Genius (S1, S2)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)
Disney+ Originals
Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl - Premiere
National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 4
Willow - Episode 6
Friday, December 30
New Library Titles
- Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures
- Generation Youtube
