Everything New on Netflix in July

July is typically the height of summer movie season in theaters. Netflix is doing its part by releasing one of its biggest productions of the year: The Gray Man, an action thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and directed by the Russo brothers.

Netflix is also adding the two-part season finale of Stranger Things, a new Kung Fu Panda animated series featuring the voice of Jack Black, and their TV adaptation of the classic horror video game series Resident Evil. There’s a doc series about mind-altering substances, and a new animated feature called The Sea Beast. If that’s not enough, you’ll also be able to watch Goodfellas, Mean Girls, and Old School, among many other library titles. It’s pretty much a blockbuster lineup every week of the month.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July 2022:

Avail. 7/1/22

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Divided by distance but ever determined, our scattered friends face a frightening future. But it's only the beginning. The beginning of the end.

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

Avail. 7/3/22

Blair Witch (2016)

Avail. 7/4/22

Leave No Trace

Avail. 7/6/22

Control Z: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sofía and her friends try to move on in their senior year, but an unidentified hacker with a familiar account makes life difficult for them.

Girl in the Picture -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this documentary, a woman found dying by a road leaves behind a son, a man claiming to be her husband — and a mystery that unfolds like a nightmare.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between -- NETFLIX FILM

Clare and Aidan make a pact to break up before college — no regrets, no broken hearts. But will one epic goodbye date offer them a last chance at love?

King of Stonks -- NETFLIX SERIES

Desperate for startup stardom, an overly-ambitious finance mastermind lies, cheats and schemes his less-than-authentic company up the ladder to success.

Uncle from Another World -- NETFLIX ANIME

After being in a coma for 17 years, Takafumi's middle-aged uncle suddenly wakes up speaking an unrecognizable language and wielding magical powers.

Avail. 7/7/22

The Flash: Season 8

Karma's World: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

From making new friends to standing up for what's right: Karma grows as a daughter, sister, artist and more with new rhymes and lots of fun times!

VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

Avail. 7/8/22

Boo, Bitch -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two senior BFFs make a last-ditch attempt to be seen. But when one of them becomes a ghost, she'll need to really live her best life — while she can.

Capitani: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES

Now living in Luxembourg City, Luc Capitani takes on a new job and finds himself entangled in a murder investigation linked to the capital's criminal underworld.

Dangerous Liaisons -- NETFLIX FILM

Book smart Célène falls for bad boy Tristan at her new Biarritz high school, unaware she's part of a cruel bet he's made with social media queen Vanessa.

How To Build a Sex Room -- NETFLIX SERIES

From a rock 'n' roll sex dungeon to a next-level spa space, designer Melanie Rose dreams up erotic renovations for couples in this racy reality series.

Incantation -- NETFLIX FILM

Six years ago, Lee Jo-nan was cursed after breaking a religious taboo. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions.

Jewel -- NETFLIX FILM

While visiting a massacre memorial, a photographer finds herself drawn to a local woman. But their romance stirs up painful memories of a shared past.

The Longest Night -- NETFLIX SERIES

Armed men surround a psychiatric prison and cut off all communications. Their purpose: to capture serial killer Simón Lago. Six episodes. One night.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls -- NETFLIX FILM

Click through this interactive special, helping superstar Ranveer Singh and adventurer Bear Grylls brave the Serbian wilderness to find a rare flower.

The Sea Beast -- NETFLIX FILM

When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters — and make history to boot.

Avail. 7/10/22

12 Strong

Avail. 7/11/22

For Jojo -- NETFLIX FILM

When her best friend Jojo falls in love and moves on from their wild dating adventures in Berlin, Paula does everything she can to sabotage her wedding.

Valley of the Dead -- NETFLIX FILM

During the Spanish Civil War, a small group of sworn enemies must work together when they encounter flesh-eating zombies created in a Nazi experiment.

Avail. 7/12/22

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Comedian Bill Burr sounds off on cancel culture, feminism, getting bad reviews from his wife and a life-changing epiphany during a fiery stand-up set.

How to Change Your Mind -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and New York Times best-selling author Michael Pollan present this documentary series event in four parts, each focused on a different mind-altering substance: LSD, psilocybin, MDMA, and mescaline. With Pollan as our guide, we journey to the frontiers of the new psychedelic renaissance – and look back at almost-forgotten historical context – to explore the potential of these substances to heal and change minds as well as culture. How to Change Your Mind is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Alison Ellwood and two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Lucy Walker.

My Daughter's Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A father fights for decades to bring his daughter's killer to justice in France and Germany before taking extreme measures. A true crime documentary.

Avail. 7/13/22

Big Timber: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

With Kevin's new claim inaccessible and a massive government penalty looming, he and Sarah will need a plan B to keep their business afloat.

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 1971, a skyjacker parachutes off a plane with a bag of stolen cash — and gets away with it. Decades later, his identity remains a compelling mystery.

Hurts Like Hell -- NETFLIX SERIES

From illegal gambling to match-fixing, discover the seedy underworld behind the once-revered sport of Muay Thai in this drama inspired by real events.

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In politics, most pursue power. He pursued peace. Shimon Peres’s influence and integrity were instrumental in the founding and preservation of Israel.

Sintonia: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As Doni frets over the price of fame, Rita contemplates a new career and Nando reflects on his chosen path. The stakes are now higher than ever.

Under the Amalfi Sun -- NETFLIX FILM

Vincenzo and Camilla put their love to the test during a vacation to the Amalfi Coast. Meanwhile, their friends Furio and Nathalie have flings of their own.

Avail. 7/14/22

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Legendary warrior Po teams up with an elite English knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation — and save the world!

Resident Evil -- NETFLIX SERIES

Nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation's dark secrets. Based on the horror franchise.

Avail. 7/15/22

Alba -- NETFLIX SERIES

Alba awakens on a beach, bearing evidence of a rape but with no memory of the night before. Then she learns her rapists are her boyfriend's buddies.

Country Queen -- NETFLIX SERIES

A Nairobi event planner returns to her village after 10 years, where she confronts her past — and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home.

Farzar -- NETFLIX SERIES

Prince Fichael lives in a human colony on an alien world and vows to rid the planet of evil — but then learns his dad's the biggest evildoer of them all.

Love Goals (Jaadugar) -- NETFLIX FILM

A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to the finals of a tournament if he wishes to marry the love of his life.

Mom, Don't Do That! -- NETFLIX SERIES

After her husband’s death, a 60-year-old mom decides to find love again — to the joy and annoyance of her two daughters. Based on a true story.

Persuasion -- NETFLIX FILM

Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love?

Remarriage & Desires -- NETFLIX SERIES

Through an exclusive matchmaking agency that caters to the ultra rich, a divorcee plots revenge against her ex-husband’s scheming mistress.

Uncharted

Avail. 7/16/22

Umma

Avail. 7/18/22

Live is Life -- NETFLIX FILM

Five boys faced with the realities of adulthood unite for a final adventure: hunting down a magical flower that will make their wishes come true.

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A young pony makes a herd of new friends on a quest to bring magic back to her world in this sing-along version of "My Little Pony: A New Generation."

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Follow StoryBot pals Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo through three volumes of snack-sized early reading lessons set to a soundtrack of catchy tunes!

Too Old for Fairy Tales -- NETFLIX FILM

A spoiled gamer wants to compete in an upcoming tournament, but his mother's illness and an eccentric aunt force him to rethink his priorities.

Avail. 7/19/22

David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Performing in his Cleveland hometown, David A. Arnold jokes about marital spats and entitled kids as he shares a behind-the-scenes look at his family.

Avail. 7/20/22

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

No demon is safe as Bogdan Boner, the alcohol-loving, self-taught exorcist-for-hire, returns with more inventive, obscene and deadly deeds.

Virgin River: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mel navigates her new reality, Jack's past threatens his future and new faces arrive to stir things up in Virgin River.

Avail. 7/21/22

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The family-friendly animated series set in the world of the hit franchise returns for a new season.

Avail. 7/22/22

Blown Away: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Blown Away is back for season 3 with some of the glass world’s heaviest hitters, all competing for the title, Best In Glass. Ten glass artists have come to North America’s largest hot shop to push themselves to their creative limits. In each episode, the glassblowers must impress the Evaluators or risk being eliminated. At stake is a life changing prize that will send their careers to new heights.

The Gray Man -- NETFLIX FILM

When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

Avail. 7/25/22

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

This colorful series set in a fantastical dollhouse of delightful mini-worlds and irresistible kitty characters returns for a new season.

Avail. 7/26/22

August: Osage County

DI4RIES -- NETFLIX SERIES

First crushes, first kisses, fun with friends — and feuds with rivals. In the halls of Galileo Galilei Middle School, every day is full of surprises!

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Embark on a cultural journey into street food across America. After previous seasons shot in Asia and Latin America, the series travels to the U.S. to visit Los Angeles, Portland, New York, New Orleans, Miami, and Oahu. Along the way, we’ll discover the stories of the people who create flavorful, unforgettable dishes.

Avail. 7/27/22

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As Shawn revs up business for the garage, Mark and the rest of the crew work on a variety of projects, including a '57 Chevy and a rare Lincoln Zephyr.

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Syd and Shea McGee of Studio McGee are back for a third season of Dream Home Makeover, bringing Shea’s breathtaking interior design touch to a wide range of diverse clients from across the country. From a jaw dropping multimillion dollar estate in southern California to a gut renovation of a single-family home destroyed by a fire in Salt Lake City, each episode features Shea delivering obsession worthy interiors that usher beauty, ease, and efficiency into the lives of her clients. Along the way, Shea and Syd invite viewers into their lives as they raise daughters Wren, Ivy, and new baby Margot.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This new documentary series chronicles a mother's crusade against a self-proclaimed "professional life ruiner” who found fame by creating a notorious ‘revenge porn’ hub.

Pipa -- NETFLIX FILM

Living a secluded life in a small Argentinian town, former investigator Manuela Pipa Pelari is suddenly forced to face secrets from her past.

Rebelde: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A trio of cheerleaders at a posh private school revive their former classmates' anti-bullying club and team up to fight injustice in this teen thriller.

Avail. 7/28/22

A Cut Above -- NETFLIX FILM

When he sets out to save his mother's salon, a man discovers some unexpected talents of his own.

Another Self -- NETFLIX SERIES

Three friends take part in a therapy session in a seaside town and learn to work through unresolved trauma connected to their families' pasts.

Keep Breathing -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone woman must battle the elements — and her personal demons— to survive.

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Oggy is back with a big surprise in tow: Piya the elephant, the 7-year-old daughter of his Indian friends.

Avail. 7/29/22

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The attack on Rosa in 1929 affects her marriage and her brother's future. In 1939, Luna suffers a broken heart but finds love again with a forbidden man.

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time -- NETFLIX ANIME

A detective who's also a public security agent and a member of a shadowy organization juggles his triple identities in this "Cased Closed" spinoff.

The Entitled -- NETFLIX FILM

Unexpectedly dropped into upper-class society, an awkward woman struggles to fit in.

Fanático -- NETFLIX SERIES

After Spain's biggest music star accidentally dies during a concert, a fan seizes the chance to escape his mundane life by adopting his idol's.

Purple Hearts -- NETFLIX FILM

In spite of their many differences, Cassie (Sofia Carson), a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a troubled marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits. But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur.

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A trio of cheerleaders at a posh private school revive their former classmates' anti-bullying club and team up to fight injustice in this teen thriller.

Uncoupled -- NETFLIX SERIES

When his boyfriend of 17 years abruptly moves out, a New York City real estate broker faces the prospect of starting over as a single man in his 40s.

Avail. 7/31/22

The Wretched

