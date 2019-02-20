New on Netflix: March 2019

Netflix ’s new monthly lineup for March includes their usual mix of classic titles ( Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon ! Apollo 13 ! Wet Hot American Summer !) and tons of originals — like the Ben Affleck thriller Triple Frontier and The Dirt , the biopic about the debauched misadventures of the band Motley Crue.

Here’s the full rundown of everything coming to the streaming service next month:

Coming in March to Netflix

On My Block : Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the wake of a tragedy and Jamal's valuable discovery, the friends lean on each other like never before as they deal with the repercussions.

Avail. 3/1/19

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney's Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Larva Island: Season 2

Losers

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Northern Rescue

River's Edge (JP)-- NETFLIX FILM

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind -- NETFLIX FILM

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter's Bone

Your Son (ES)-- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/2/19

Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/3/19

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/5/19

Disney's Christopher Robin

Avail. 3/6/19

Secret City: Under the Eagle : Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/7/19

Doubt

The Order -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/8/19

After Life -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Jasmine

Formula 1: Drive to Survive -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Immortals -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Juanita-- NETFLIX FILM

Lady J (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM

Shadow -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo. -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/12/19

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6- - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/13/19

Triple Frontier -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/15/19

A Separation

Arrested Development: Season 5 B-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Burn Out (FR)-- NETFLIX FILM

Dry Martina (AR)-- NETFLIX FILM

Girl (BE)-- NETFLIX FILM

If I Hadn't Met You -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kung Fu Hustle

Las muñecas de la mafia : Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love, Death & Robots -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paskal (MY)-- NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye : Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Robozuna : Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Lives of Others

Turn Up Charlie -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YooHoo to the Rescue -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/16/19

Green Door -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/19/19

Amy Schumer Growing -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/21/19

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/22/19

Carlo & Malik -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Charlie's Colorforms City -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Delhi Crime -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Historia de un crimen: Colosio -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mirage (ES)-- NETFLIX FILM

Most Beautiful Thing- - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Selling Sunset -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Dirt -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/26/19

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/28/19

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/29/19

15 August (IN)-- NETFLIX FILM

Bayoneta (MX)-- NETFLIX FILM

Osmosis -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet : Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Highwaymen -- NETFLIX FILM

The Legend of Cocaine Island -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Traitors -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Avail. 3/30/19

How to Get Away with Murder : Season 5

Avail. 3/31/19

El sabor de las margaritas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL