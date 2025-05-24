New Ranking Lists 4 Massachusetts Cities Among Best To Live In The U.S.

Are you ready for this Bay Staters? Some of you reading these very words right now might not be aware that you could be living in a city that has been ranked one of the best Massachusetts to live in for 2025!

That's right! According to the annual list published just recently by the U.S. News & World Report, the Commonwealth has 4 of the best cities to live (actually, Massachusetts has 19 of them, but 4 made the Top 250)!

New England as a whole had tons of great cities featured as the best cities to live. In fact, let's mention a few!:

CONNECTICUT:

Connecticut has several cities on the list including the highest-ranked New England city, West Hartford, which landed at #19. Some other cities included Stamford, Danbury, and New Britain.

MAINE:

The best cities to live in Maine included Bangor, Lewiston, and Portland.

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

Manchester and Nashua.

RHODE ISLAND:

Rhode Island also had a few cities make it in the rankings including Pawtucket and Providence.

VERMONT:

Burlington

Before we look at Massachusetts, let's find out U.S. News's criteria for the rankings. They compiled data to score each city based on numerous metrics including cost of living, crime, housing affordability, quality of education, and much more.

Here are a few cities in Massachusetts that DID NOT make the Top 250, but were still listed as the best cities to live:

Brockton

Cambridge

Fall River

Lowell

Lynn

New Bedford

Pittsfield

Quincy

Alright, let's do it! Here are the best cities to live in Massachusetts according to the U.S. News & World Report. First, the name of the city followed by (in parenthesis) where they landed in the rankings:

NEWTON (#51) WALTHAM (#224) SOMERVILLE (#226) BROOKLINE (#231)

Outstanding job, Massachusetts! Hey, if you don't like where you live, it's good to know there's a GREAT city reasonably close you can move to, LOL. Take a look at the full rankings by visiting U.S. News & World Report's website here.

