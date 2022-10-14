It's always exciting when something new comes into the Berkshires. There happen to be a couple of new spots moving into our region, albeit right next door to each other!

Within The Center at Lenox, a couple of new places will be attracting customers from throughout the Berkshires as the new spots are the first of their kind in the region. A brand new Kohl's is moving into the western spot in the plaza. The exact location is at 489 Pittsfield Rd in Lenox.

The hours have not been set for the new location, but the Berkshire Eagle has reported that the new store is looking to open its doors to the public on November 4th.

According to Mass Live, this Kohl's maybe a little smaller than your typical full-size Kohl's department store. Typically, the full-size Kohl's would be roughly around 80,000 square feet. The smaller department stores that company owns are right around 38,000 square feet. It looks like this one will be more like the latter.

As posted about their new stores on their website, Kohl's says:

Kohl’s has developed several concepts for various markets to ensure stores are conveniently located where customers live and work. These include our traditional full-size stores and our smaller prototypes for small-to-mid size markets and infill opportunities.

The new Kohl's in Lenox will also include a Sephora at its location. The store is adding 400 new Sephoras to its locations by 2023 and it seems that this will be one of those stores.

It has also been reported that next to Kohl's, a new 110 Grill will be opening up! According to the 110 Grill website, the Lenox location would be the 23rd Massachusetts location for the franchise. From the looks of it, perhaps this is where the new spot will be if it is, in fact, right next door to Kohl's.

While it looks like there is still plenty of work to do on that site, it has been previously reported that they expect the new spot to be ready in December.

In case you're not familiar with what 110 Grill has to offer, you can check out the full menu for their locations in the Bay State at the link provided here. Or, perhaps this video with their Maynard, MA location might give you an idea.

There's some new spots coming to the Berkshires these last few months of 2022. We're getting that much more to get out to in our region of the Bay State.

