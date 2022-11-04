New Retail Store is Now Open For Business in the Berkshires

This weekend, if the forecast is any indication, we're going to luck out considering this is the first week of November and the temps may be in the 70s. That being said, it is definitely some good weather to maybe head to some of your favorite stores. There's a brand new retail spot that just opened on Friday, November 4th in the Berkshires.

The brand new Kohl's and first of its kind has opened its doors at The Center At Lenox.

You can almost see the sign to the left of the KOHL's sign that says 'We're Open!' Of course, given the amount of cars in the lot and the guys walking in, that is pretty a dead giveaway. The store hours posted indicated that on Friday, Kohl's is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and then 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays. Sunday is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. while the rest of the week, Monday through Thursday, the store is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The place looks so much bigger on the inside and has that look of being a brand new store that just opened as soon as you walk in. Not only that, but right away, you can tell what brands are in certain spots throughout the store.

The Checkout area for the new Kohl's is in the front corner on the right-hand side. There's also plenty of employees around to assist you whether you're looking for something or ready to checkout.

The new Kohl's store opening time coincided perfectly with the time when everyone is ready to start shopping for the holiday season. The Center At Lenox is at 489 Pittsfield Rd. It's just a relatively short drive from almost anywhere you are in the Berkshires!

