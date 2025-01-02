New Sake Bar & Restaurant Opening in Upstate New York

It's always exciting any time a new spot comes to the area. Now there's a new unique bar & restaurant making its way to upstate New York. And it definitely seems like the type of spot anyone would be down to make a road trip for.

'News10' reports that the new sake bar joint will be opening near the end of February, according to Vic Christopher. The Tokyo-inspired joint will be opening up on Second Street in Troy, NY and it has quite the meaningful name to it. The name of the new spot is Daisuki, which means "I love it" in Japanese.

The new sake bar is going to be a late-night spot as the hours will be from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Upon opening, the place will be open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The owner, Christopher, told 'News10' that with the opening of the new spot, he has a goal of bringing people together to make for a unique social experience.

Imported Japanese food will be on the menu, which will include squid, mackerel, hamburg, mussels, and chicken skin. They will also serve the beer, Sapporo and a they will also feature a cocktail called Highball. The sake served will also be Kiku-Masamune Kimoto Junmai.

Christopher is known for being the president of Clark House Hospitality, which is known for owning several restaurants and retail spots throughout Troy.

The new late-night spot will be in Troy in late February! It's always an exciting time when a new spot makes its way to upstate New York!

