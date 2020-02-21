A New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Is In Development

Maybe the Star Wars film franchise isn’t taking such a long break after all.

While Disney CEO Bob Iger has talked about the series going on “hiatus” following last winter’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it appears that there are behind-the-scenes developments of new Star Wars movies even as we speak. The Hollywood Reporter says they’ve learned about one such film, which would be directed by J.D. Dillard:

A new Star Wars project is in the works: J.D. Dillard, best known for writing and directing the sci-fi thriller Sleight, and Matt Owens, a writer on Marvel shows Luke Cage and Agents of SHIELD, have been tapped to develop it. But insiders say it is undecided whether the project will be for the big screen or for the highly prioritized streaming platform.

Sleight premiered at Sundance in 2016 and then opened in theaters in 2017 to positive reviews; it followed a street magician played by Jacob Latimore. Dillard’s follow-up, the horror movie Sweetheart, got a small release last year following a premiere at Sundance 2019. So a Star Wars movie — whether it was a theatrical one, or something for Disney+ — would be a massive step up in terms of profile and budget. THR currently has zero details about the project’s “plot details, character details and setting details.”

Officially, the next Star Wars movie is currently scheduled to open in theaters on December 16, 2022. Whether this project — or any Star Wars project — is released at that time remains to be seen.