New Study Says MA Among Safest States For Reopening Schools

A new study conducted by WalletHub says that Massachusetts ranks among the top five safest states for reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a story reported on by WHDH/News 7 Boston, WalletHub says it analyzed 15 key metrics including the number of child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children, the average public school class size, and the ratio of students to school nurses to identify which states have the safest conditions for resuming in-person learning.

And excellent news! According to the study, Massachusetts was ranked as the fourth-safest in the United States.

As a whole, New England did very well. Vermont was named the safest state, while Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island. and Connecticut all ranked among the top nine.

For more on the study, including how the Bay State ranked in individual categories and the full list of state rankings overall, check out the full story at WHDH's website here.