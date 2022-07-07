Initially I thought there was a carnival going next to Tony's Berkshire Boats on West Housatonic St. in Pittsfield. You know those carnival trailers are unmistakable in their look with the spray painted neon letters and bright colors accompanied by those chasing lights.

So, as usual, I did my proper investigation 😂😁. I caught up with owner and operator of Tony's, A.J. Crea, on Thursday and he explained to me what is going on.

attachment-IMG_5482 loading...

During remote learning at the pandemic's beginning, Crea's youngest son, Anthony III was contemplating his future much like everyone else when he decided he wanted to go into business for himself.

Learning much about the ice cream business all on his own via the power of YouTube, Anthony with the help of his parents, was able to acquire from the state of Virginia a used carnival trailer, "Shivvvers" as seen above.

CHECK OUT THE SHIVVVERS MENU

attachment-IMG_5475 loading...

According to Crea, the stand is open daily from 1-9 p.m., and serves up a bunch of treats to cool you down this summer, so show this little entrepreneur a little love!

attachment-IMG_5476 loading...

attachment-IMG_5474 loading...

attachment-IMG_5477 loading...