In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced more sobriety checkpoints for later this week.

These sobriety checkpoints are being held on different days in different counties. The first checkpoint is scheduled for this Thursday, February 2nd, into Friday, February 3rd and it's in effect for Bristol County.

The second sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for this Friday into Saturday, February 4th and this one is in effect for Worcester County. According to a media alert from the Mass State Police, these checkpoints:

...will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.

The MSP is giving advance notice of the checkpoints to hopefully reduce fear and anxiety due to inconveniences to motorists. I've mentioned numerous times(although still not often enough) I had two car crashes here in the Berkshires that should have left me in worse condition than I ended up being in.

I could have ended up dead both times and thank my lucky stars that no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved. Needless to say, I changed my ways after that but some never get that opportunity, sadly.

Please, folks, take it from someone who knows, be careful out there. There is no shame in giving up your keys and asking for a ride. For more info, visit the Massachusetts State Police's website here.

