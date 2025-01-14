New Winery is Opening Up This Spring in Massachusetts

While we're in the midst of Winter and battling the below freezing wind chills and temperatures in Massachusetts, Spring probably seems like it can be pretty far off. However, in just a few short months, things will start to warm up, and with that, more seasonal spots to visit in the Bay State often come to mind. For example, one of those spots to hit up may be a winery. It just so happens that there's a brand new one opening up in Massachusetts at some point during the upcoming Spring.

It's always exciting to see a new establishment open up in Massachusetts, regardless of where it is. And it's one more spot we know that's worth checking out once the weather is more seasonal to do so. At some point in Spring, a new winery is making its way to Scituate, MA.

Doug Rodrigues, executive chef and owner of Osteria Vivo in Pembroke, has announced the plans to open up a brand new winery, known as The Salt Marsh Winery, in Scituate. According to 'Boston Restaurant Talk', along with 'NBC Boston', Rodrigues made a post on social media, which stated the following:

Nestled in the heart of Scituate, MA, we celebrate the beauty of the coast with dishes inspired by the freshest, peak-season ingredients. From our fisherman, farmers and friends to your table, our menu highlights local flavors crafted to perfection. Join us for a true taste of New England, where coastal charm meets culinary creativity.

Sources also indicate that the new spot will be in the same spot as the former Rivershed space at 17 New Driftway in Scituate.

While there is no exact set opening date, it is suggested that sometime this Spring is when The Salt Marsh Winery will be opening up.

Couple toasting wine glasses Getty Images loading...

Certainly that will be one more reason to look forward to Spring and the warmer temperatures if you're in Massachusetts or anywhere in New England for that matter!

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns Gallery Credit: Google Maps