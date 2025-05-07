Have You Heard About New York’s Weird Street Crossing Law?

Many states have their own strange set of laws that really make you scratch your head. Take New York, for example, some of these laws are a bit strange. You have to wonder how some of them came into existence.

Get our free mobile app

14 Weird Laws Courtesy of New York

Another strange New York law I came across is that Jaywalking is legal, as long as it's not diagonal. That is, you can cross the street out of the crosswalk, but you can't cross a street diagonally. Now, I'm aware that Jaywalking became legal in New York last year (though you're urged to still look both ways when crossing the street) but I have never heard of this diagonal piece. Very confusing.

Of course, while many of these laws may still be on the books in New York, whether it's Albany, Buffalo, Yonkers, or anywhere in between, most if not all of them are not being practiced. In other words, if you break one of these strange laws, most likely you're not going to get hauled off to jail. The laws are just fun to look at and pick apart.

So be careful at what time you're wearing slippers or if you are flirting, because you never know who could be watching. Speaking of weird laws, Massachusetts has some strange ones, too.

31 Strange Massachusetts Laws

13 Bizarre and Wacky Laws from Vermont

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker