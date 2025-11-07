Earlier this year, New York passed the 20 Hour Law. Have you heard of this? It's actually a good thing for families.

The official name of the law that New York passed is the Paid Prenatal Leave Law.

In case you haven't heard, New York passed the 20-hour law on Jan. 1, 2025, also known as the Paid Prenatal Leave Law, which is technically an amendment to a labor law.

What is the New York Paid Prenatal Leave Law?

According to ny.gov, the Prenatal Leave Law is an amendment to Labor Law Section 196-b that provides employees with 20 hours of paid leave time per year to be used for prenatal healthcare service appointments during their pregnancy or related to their pregnancy. This is separate from NYS Sick Leave.

Who is Covered By New York's Paid Prenatal Leave Law?

All employees working for private-sector employers. Private-sector employers include persons, corporations, limited liability companies, or associations employing any individual in any occupation, industry, trade, business, or service, regardless of part-time status, and overtime exempt status.

More Details About New York's Paid Prenatal Leave Law

This is a major benefit for families who are expecting, as it gives pregnant mothers more time to focus on their health and the health of their unborn children without the fear of having to take unpaid time. This law applies no matter where you work in New York, whether it's Buffalo, Albany, Brooklyn, or anywhere in the Empire State. Remember that the law only applies to the employee seeking prenatal care (pregnant individual) and can't be transferred to a spouse, friend, or other family member. You can learn more about the Paid Prenatal Leave Law by going here.

