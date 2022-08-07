New York State Drivers License Update! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?

Our New York State driver's license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year. That isn't the only update New Yorkers should be aware of.

One new change is not a requirement, it's an option and today it's easier than ever to make the change. Which do you choose?

When you get your drivers license you provide pertinent information such as name, address, birthdate and sex. From my first license to my latest I have always selected an "M" for my sex because I am male but apparently we have 3 options now. If the "X" fits, select it!

Last month Governor Hochul announced that New Yorkers can now choose an X gender on a New York State drivers license or ID card. What does the X represent? If you're transgender and non-binary you can have the X represent you in the gender section of your license or ID.

This change was implemented in accordance with the State's Gender Recognition Act, which is now in effect. This latest option will make it easier for people to change their names, change their sex designation and change their birth certificates to reflect their identity.

New Yorkers who have an existing driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID will have the option to change the gender marker on their photo ID from "M" or "F" to "X", and those who are applying for a NYS photo ID for the first time will have the option to choose "X". But wait, there's more! You can now do this online!

