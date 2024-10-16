New York Will Experience Their First Freeze Warning Of The Season

Most of the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York is currently experiencing their first fall freeze warning. These past few days, our weather is starting to get much cooler across the country. Over 60 million people, from the plains to the East Coast, including here in the Hudson Valley, are under some freeze or frost alert.

Some sage advice for those with a green thumb: Make sure you have covered up that tender vegetation that has been in your backyard garden, otherwise the fruits of your labors will technically go out of the window. The National Weather Service states that "frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,"

This freeze warning also applies to neighboring New York counties including Columbia, Greene, Dutchess and Ulster which will remain in effect until Thursday morning. Officials note a frost advisory means that widespread frost is expected within those areas as sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if they are left uncovered.

The question is if these weather related warnings head east in our tri-state region. The answer: Yes and No. South county in Massachusetts and the surrounding areas are not going to see any immediate danger rom this weather setback, however in Connecticut, Litchfield county is under this same freeze warning which remains in effect until Thursday morning at 9.

On average, we are on track seeing our first hard frost of the season as those downstate (aka in my ol' hometown of New York City and surrounding areas) will not experience these weather related conditions until early or mid-November.

BOTTOM LINE: Mother Nature has some extra tricks up her sleeve. William Dozier said it best on "Batman": But wait: The WORST is yet to come! Hopefully not, but we invite you to stand by for more weather related fun and frolic!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of Bobby Welber from our sister station, WRRV. https://wrrv.com/ixp/854/p/rare-fall-freeze-warning-issued-for-hudson-valley-upstate-new-york/)

(Featured image of frosted windshield courtesy of www.wsbs.com/files)