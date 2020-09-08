New Youth Programs At Berkshire Botanical Garden

Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge has launched two new children’s programs to run in September and October: Garden Sprouts, for toddlers aged 2-5 and their adult caretakers; and Roots, Shoots and Boots for children aged 5-12 in homeschooling pods or family groups.

According to a media release, Garden Sprouts is a one-on-one early childhood program for toddlers and their caretakers. Participants will learn through exploration in the Garden, with new activities each week. Families or small pods may sign up for individual 20-minute, one-on-one garden sessions with an experienced youth educator.

This is a safe, one-on-one experience in the garden; classes will be sensory-based, hands-on, exploratory, led by the children’s curiosity. We’ll focus on garden basics: digging, planting, watering.” ~ Camp Director Samantha Ross

The price of the program includes Garden admission. Garden Sprouts will be held Wednesday and Thursday mornings, from 9 am-12 pm. Cost per session is $10 for members/ $15 for non-members for one adult and one child; $5 each additional child, with a maximum of three children per time slot. Group members must all be from the same household or learning pod. COVID safety practices will be in place.

Another new program, Roots, Shoots and Boots, is a program for homeschool pods and families who are socially distancing together. Groups are invited to choose from a variety of themed lessons focusing on inquiry-based instruction and scientific discovery within the Garden, designed to complement what children are learning in school. Each pod must contain at least one adult and no more than 11 children.

Many children in the area are going to be learning fully remotely, homeschooling for the first time or doing some hybrid. We’re providing a hands-on learning experience with a teacher in a safe environment where kids have the ability to get outdoors and get their hands in the soil.” ~ Education Coordinator Rachel Durgin

Lessons align with Massachusetts Curriculum Frameworks, with COVID safety protocols in place. Classes will be taught in two-hour blocks from 9:30-11:30 and 1:30-3:30, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Families and pods may sign up for a single two-hour session or enroll in four sessions spread over the course of several weeks. Rates: Single Sessions, $12 for members / $15 for non-members per student; Four Sessions, $45 for members / $55 for non-members per student.

Advance registration is required for all workshops. For additional information or to register visit https://www.berkshirebotanical.org/fall-2020-young-learner-programs or call 413 298-3926.

