News About Berkshire Lakes Seems Fishy–But That’s A Good Thing!

If you're one of those types of people who believe in the famous quote, "If people concentrated on the really important things in life, there’d be a shortage of fishing poles", then I've got some excellent news for you!

Yes, it's that time of year when SOON lakes and rivers all across Western Massachusetts will be restocked with tons and tons of trout! Just the thing for all you "Rodfathers" out there.

The restocking has already begun in numerous bodies of water in Franklin and Hampshire Counties and the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife will continue restocking throughout the fall all across the Bay State.

Mass.gov has all the details but the good news is that it doesn't matter if you want to fish closer to home or if you don't mind venturing a little further out, there's going to be some great trout fishing in Western Mass.

They'll be restocking all the local spots like Onota and Pontoosuc Lakes in Pittsfield, Windsor Lake in North Adams, the Otis Reservoir, Stockbridge Bowl, and different locations up and down the Deerfield River, just to name a few. And by the way, that's Brown and Rainbow Trout!

To quote Tony Blake, "Some go to church and think about fishing, others go fishing and think about God.” As in, please God, when will I get a bite?" You can find out when particular bodies of water will be restocked by going to the Massachusetts Department of Fisheries and Wildlife website here.

They're also reminding people to get a fishing license if they don't already have one. You can actually register for a license online by clicking here.

