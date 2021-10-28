NH State Trooper Killed overnight when a Tractor Trailer struck his cruiser…

A New Hampshire State Trooper’s cruiser was struck by a tractor-trailer that resulted in the death of a 19-year veteran of the New Hampshire State Police. According to a report by radio station WOKQ, Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill was working a detail with crews installing rumble strips on the shoulder on I-95 just after midnight this morning when Sherrill’s cruiser was struck by the tractor-trailer. He was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and pronounced dead from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated for injuries at Portsmouth Regional Hospital and released. At this hour no charges have been filed in the crash that is being investigated by the Maine State Police at the request of the New Hampshire State Police.

According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, Staff Sergeant Sherrill had been a member of the New Hampshire State Police since December of 2001 and was recently promoted to Assistant Troop Commander of Troop A in Epping, NH, this past August.

This tragic accident is a reminder of the dangers law enforcement, road crews, Mass DOT, and tow truck operators face every day on the roadways across this state and every state in the country. Anyone that drives the Mass Turnpike on a regular basis sees crews working a stretch of western Mass highway on a daily and nightly basis. We should all adhere to the reduction of the speed limits and posted work zones in every case when driving in an effort to help protect the men and women working under dangerous conditions.

