Nice! Area Supermarket Chain Is Raising Employees’ Pay

With stores all over Berkshire County, Springfield-based supermarket chain Big Y wants to show its employees a little gratitude. That's right. According to a media statement from Big Y, nearly 7,600 employees will be receiving a pay hike very soon.

Apparently, this is Big Y's way of showing how much they appreciate the hard work of their employees. Big Y's employees number approximately 11,000, so that means that three-quarters of their workforce will be able to deal with the high cost of living much more effectively.

Get our free mobile app

In the media statement, the president and CEO of Big Y Foods, Charles D'Amour, had this to say:

We are proud to be investing in our hard-working store teams who have been on the front lines these past 2 years to support our customers and our community. We know that household budgets are being squeezed by inflation. We hope that by boosting their hourly rates, we will help them to weather these tough times as we recognize and appreciate their efforts and their loyalty.

Starting June 26, thanks to a multi-million dollar investment, pay rates will increase. Once that wage increase(which also benefits employees of Big Y's gas station/convenience stores and Table & Vine liquor store) begins, all employees will be making more than minimum wage in both Massachusetts and Connecticut.

During these tough economic times, that's a nice way to show employee appreciation. Way to go, Big Y! For more on the story, visit Big Y's website here.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year