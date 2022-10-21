These days almost everyone is doing their part to save energy and hopefully by doing so, save money. Well, guess what, Berkshire County? So many of us here in the Bay State are doing so well at saving energy that Massachusetts is ranked #1 in a new study!

The awesome team at WalletHub, always doing their best to keep an eye on our hard-earned cash, recently published a report(in honor of October being National Energy Awareness Month) on 2022's Most & Least Energy-Efficient States.

WalletHub looked at the efficiency of both auto- and home-energy consumption across 48 states to determine what states are doing more with less energy. Because of data limitations, Alaska and Hawaii were not included in the analysis.

To determine home energy efficiency, WalletHub calculated the ratio of total residential energy consumption to annual degree days. Then, to determine auto-fuel efficiency, they divided the annual vehicle miles driven by gallons of gasoline consumed. They then measured annual vehicle miles driven per capita to figure out transportation efficiency.

Massachusetts didn't exactly perform the best in the home energy efficiency category, but it did receive a solid, totally respectable 9. To put that into perspective, there were 39 states that were worse than us. However, Massachusetts was the #1 state in terms of auto-energy efficiency.

The #1 ranking combined with the solid #9 was enough to rank Massachusetts #1 overall. The total score for the Bay State was 86.57. Conversely, the least energy-efficient state was South Carolina.

The Palmetto State did not perform well in either category. For home energy efficiency, So Car came in dead last at 48. For auto energy efficiency, they ranked 34th. That gives South Carolina an overall score of 22.99, last on the list.

To see the full rankings, visit WalletHub's website here.

