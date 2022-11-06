Simple Life 2 Welcome Home Party Frazer Harrison, Getty Images loading...



Nick Carter broke his silence on his brother Aaron Carter’s death.

On Sunday (Nov. 6) the Backstreet Boy shared a series of photos of him and his late brother in an Instagram post, along with a heartfelt message.

“My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated

relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” he began.

“I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” he added.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss.”

Nick addressed his brother’s addiction and mental illness, citing them as “the real villain here.”

“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now

you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth.”

His final request was that God take care of his “baby brother.”

Over the years, the Carter brothers have been on and off publicly estranged. During their younger years, Aaron opened up for the Backstreet Boys on tour.

In September 2019, Nick and their sister Angel Carter filed a restraining order against Aaron, which was granted two months later. Nick claimed that Aaron was “harboring intentions” of murdering his then-pregnant wife, Vanessa, and their unborn child. Aaron denied their claims in a Twitter rant.