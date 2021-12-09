Nike Fan? Your Options Of Where To Buy Them Are Shrinking

The rumors are true. If you, or your child, or somebody on that holiday shopping list is a fan of Nike footwear, the number of locations where you can purchase them continues to shrink.

Starting in 2022, CNN reports, Nike will stop selling to one of the nation's largest footwear chains. That's right. Starting next year, you will no longer be able to buy Nike products at DSW, one of America's largest shoe store chains.

Get our free mobile app

As Nike further continues its efforts towards its strategy of selling directly to the consumer, it has severed ties with DSW as well as many other retail locations such as Urban Outfitters, Shoe Show, and Zappo's.

By 2022, any product featuring that oh-so-familiar "Swoosh" logo will not be available at numerous retail shoe outlets anymore. Nike's mission is to start selling more and more of its footwear and other apparel through its own shops, mobile apps, websites, and select retailers.

Wait, there's more. Nike is setting a trend that other footwear companies are following such as Adidas and Under Armour. They are also making the switch slowly but surely in moving towards direct-to-consumer sales either through online sales, select retailers, or mobile apps.

Nike's decision, as well as other companies following suit, may benefit the company, but it will severely hurt many smaller and independent shoe stores, especially those that rely heavily on sales of Nike products to make some sizable profits.

Limiting products to a narrower list of stores ensures Nike will greatly increase its profits and minimize its outgoing costs. Plus, it gives the company tighter control over things like pricing. I'm sure that more big companies will soon be doing exactly the same thing.

For more on the story, visit CNN's website here.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items