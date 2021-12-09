Nike Fan? Your Options Of Where To Buy Them Are Shrinking
The rumors are true. If you, or your child, or somebody on that holiday shopping list is a fan of Nike footwear, the number of locations where you can purchase them continues to shrink.
Starting in 2022, CNN reports, Nike will stop selling to one of the nation's largest footwear chains. That's right. Starting next year, you will no longer be able to buy Nike products at DSW, one of America's largest shoe store chains.
As Nike further continues its efforts towards its strategy of selling directly to the consumer, it has severed ties with DSW as well as many other retail locations such as Urban Outfitters, Shoe Show, and Zappo's.
By 2022, any product featuring that oh-so-familiar "Swoosh" logo will not be available at numerous retail shoe outlets anymore. Nike's mission is to start selling more and more of its footwear and other apparel through its own shops, mobile apps, websites, and select retailers.
Wait, there's more. Nike is setting a trend that other footwear companies are following such as Adidas and Under Armour. They are also making the switch slowly but surely in moving towards direct-to-consumer sales either through online sales, select retailers, or mobile apps.
Nike's decision, as well as other companies following suit, may benefit the company, but it will severely hurt many smaller and independent shoe stores, especially those that rely heavily on sales of Nike products to make some sizable profits.
Limiting products to a narrower list of stores ensures Nike will greatly increase its profits and minimize its outgoing costs. Plus, it gives the company tighter control over things like pricing. I'm sure that more big companies will soon be doing exactly the same thing.
For more on the story, visit CNN's website here.